TEXAS -- A brand-new Texas state park is opening for expanded day use this week, giving visitors a chance to explore more than 3,000 acres of rugged Hill Country without all the usual bells and whistles.

Post Oak Ridge State Park, located west of Lampasas in the Texas Hill Country, will officially open for expanded day use on Thursday, September 24, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. And if you're looking for a polished park with every amenity imaginable, this isn't quite that. Well, at least not yet.

This one is still a little wild. And some of us are excited about that.

More Than 3,000 Acres of Texas Hill Country to Explore

The more than 3,000-acre property stretches along the Colorado River in Lampasas and Burnet counties, and includes post oak woodlands, spring-fed creeks, canyons, cliffs, and scenic overlooks.

Visitors will be able to explore roughly four miles of rugged hiking trails, picnic beneath the post oaks, and take in views of the surrounding Hill Country.

There's also something increasingly difficult to find: quiet. Peace and quiet. Park superintendent Kacey Sloan says the property gives visitors a chance to escape the usual human-made noise.

This New Park Is Definitely Still a Little Wild

This is important to know before you go. Reservations to visit Post Oak Ridge State Park are a must.

The park is still under development, and therefore amenities are limited. There is no drinking water available, cell service is limited, and in some places it may be nonexistent. There is also currently no electricity. (See what we did there?)

Well, we told you it would be kind of wild.

Admission is $2 for visitors 13 and older, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Post Oak Ridge will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Texas Parks and Wildlife says development will continue, eventually adding more infrastructure and overnight camping.

Read More: Texas to Expand State Parks with a New 2,020-Acre Land Purchase

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