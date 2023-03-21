Awesome Airbnb on the Lake Just an Hour Outside Tyler, Texas

The time is once again moving quickly this year, and it’s about time you start thinking about a vacation. Maybe money is a little tight to go to Disney World or pop down to a beach in Mexico but there are some fantastic options if you’re looking for a staycation rental here in the state of Texas. There is one Airbnb rental that I found in Kemp, Texas which is just a little over an hour outside of Tyler, Texas so not very far from us at all.

The point of a staycation is to relax and recharge, so a simple drive makes this home even more appealing when you’re looking for a rental. Spending time in the water is always a favorite pastime in Texas, especially during the hot summer months but this vacation rental has a pool available and it’s also on the lake with 150 feet of water frontage.

How Many People Can Stay at This Rental in Kemp, Texas?

According to the listing on Airbnb this 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom rental home can sleep 9 people comfortably. It’s a wonderful place for everyone to enjoy offering campfires, fishing, swimming, incredible sun rises and so much more.

How Much to Rent This Place?

The rental is around $370 per night but can increase on busy or holiday weekends, plus there is a cleaning fee and Airbnb service fee. Although it’s still cheaper than trying to get the whole family on a flight somewhere.

Have fun looking through the photos of this beautiful Airbnb which is right down the road:

