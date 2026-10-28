(Fort Worth, Texas) - There are a ton of options for TV nowadays. There's traditional, over the air, channels, that are free by the way. There's cable that gives you many other options for shows but cost a bit to do. Then there's the numerous streaming services that give us our old favorites and exclusive programs.

One of the most popular streaming shows is "Landman" starring Billy Bob Thornton. Season 2 had an interesting cliffhanger that sets up a nice bit of drama. Season 3 is currently filming in Forth Worth and they need extras to star in the background.

"Landman" Season 3 Filming in Fort Worth

Filming for Season 3 of "Landman" is underway in Fort Worth (star-telegram.com). The showrunners are looking for some folks to star in the background as extras. The dates for filming are happening over the next couple of weeks.

Texas based Legacy Casting is looking for several different types of people to fill in some background scenes. If you're a roughneck or an ICU doctor, you could be an extra. If you want to be an ICU patient or visitor, you could be in the background of the show. They're even looking for "photo doubles."

Oct. 30 in Jacksboro: Real-life nurse - $200 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Oct. 30 in Jacksboro: ICU doctors - $150 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Oct. 30 in Jacksboro: ICU visitors and family members - $150 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Oct. 30 in Jacksboro: ICU patients - $110 for 10 hours of work - Apply Here

Oct. 30 in Jacksboro: Hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, nurse aides and administrators - $150 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 2 in Cresson: Roughnecks at man camp - $200 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Concert attendees ages 18-30 - $150 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Photo double for 6-foot tall male guitarist - $250 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Photo double for 5-foot-10-inch male guitarist - $250 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Photo double for 6-foot tall male bassist - $250 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Photo double for 6-foot-6-inch male singer - $250 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Photo double for 5-foot-10-inch male keyboardist - $250 for 12 hours of work - Apply Here

Nov. 3-4 in Weatherford: Photo double for 5-foot-10-inch male drummer - $250 for 12 hours of work. - Apply Here

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Landman's Popularity in Texas

For Texans, "Landman" is a very popular and very relatable series. That's due to its very close depiction of those who work in the oilfields here. Sure, not everything is 100% accurate but it's pretty close. We are big fans of the show in our house and looking forward to season 3.

In the meantime, if you haven't caught up on the series, check out this action packed trailer for season 2:

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14 of the Best Shows Set in the Great State of Texas Some of these definitely express a traditional Texas vibe. But some of these may surprise you as they did us. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley