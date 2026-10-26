(Lindale, Texas) - Dude, time is flying by. We are a month away from sitting down with our families and enjoying some turkey, dressing and football. For at least 40 years, the Dallas Cowboys have had the premiere game on Thanksgiving day.

That game has also been the official kickoff of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. That campaign is one of the biggest each year for donations to the Salvation Army. The Dallas Cowboys have brought in some big name talent to perform during halftime of the Thanksgiving game to celebrate that kickoff.

East Texas Flare for This Year's Dallas Cowboys Halftime Show

This year's Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show will feature someone we're very familiar with, Lindale's own Miranda Lambert. Over the weekend, the Cowboys made the big announcement in a way that only Miranda could do, riding in on a bull. With Miranda's mix of country hits, it will be a great show.

This is also the 30th anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys teaming up with the Salvation Army. Every year, volunteers are setup outside of the mall, stand alone department stores and other locations ringing their bell. All we have to do is drop a few dollars or coins into their red kettle.

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Dallas Cowboys Bringing Miranda Lambert to Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys are hosting their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Fox 51. It's been a rough year so far for the Cowboys. Hopefully they can have things turned around and be on a roll around Thanksgiving.

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10 Things Every East Texas Small Town has in Common Whether growing to big for it's britches or staying the lovely small that it is, every small town has these things in common. I'm picking on my hometown of Lindale, but for this list, you will find something very similar in your small town, if not all of them. Gallery Credit: Google Maps / Billy Jenkins, Townsquare Media