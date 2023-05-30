Is Lane Splitting Legal in the State of Texas?

Before we start discussing whether something is legal or illegal in the state of Texas we have to understand what lane splitting is.

Lane Splitting is the action of riding a bicycle or motorcycle that continue to move between lanes or rows of slow moving or stopped traffic moving in the same direction. This is also called white-lining or stripe-riding. This is just a way for people on motorcycles to get through traffic faster. They are much smaller in size so they can easily navigate the small openings and try to slide through the traffic congestion much quicker than the bigger vehicles.

Wikimedia Commons Wikimedia Commons loading...

There are states that allow lane splitting, I’m sure you have seen this happen before even though it’s quite dangerous, but is it legal within the state of Texas?

Get our free mobile app

Let’s Look at the Texas Transportation Code

It was back in 2015 that the state of Texas Transportation Code adopted new rules that state a driver but be completely in one lane.

Sec. 545.060. DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC. (a) An operator on a roadway divided into two or more clearly marked lanes for traffic:(1) shall drive as nearly as practical entirely within a single lane;

This Law Could Change in Texas

There have been attempts to change this law in Texas since 2015, but nothing has been passed yet. So, for now within the state of Texas lane splitting is illegal but don’t be shocked if you hear about this topic being brought up again as it seems people continue to go back and forth on the whether it should remain illegal or not.

10 Beautiful Waterfalls to Visit Around the State of Texas If you love seeing waterfalls there are a dozen beautiful ones you should visit around the state of Texas, here they are.