6 Prisons in Texas Holding the Most Dangerous Criminals

It seems like we talk all the time about how many wonderful things there are to see and do while you’re in Texas. But I will admit there are some places in Texas that I never want to go, even for a quick visit. Some of those locations include where they hold some of the most dangerous criminals in Texas we are talking about in prison.

Texas Prisons Canva loading...

Sure, we all know that if we commit a crime there will be a punishment. But when we are talking about the more horrible crimes being committed in the Lone Star State, there are special places to hold these types of individuals. While most of us will never step foot in any of these facilities, we are talking about places that no one ever wants to go.

There is No Hope in These Facilities

When you enter some of the harshest prisons in Texas, you’re seeing inmates who will probably never experience freedom again in their life. They will never be able to choose when they go outside for fresh air; they have committed crimes so horrible that these choices are no longer up to them.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s See the Prisons Housing the Most Violent Criminals

Let’s hope this is the closest you ever come to seeing any Texas prison. These are places you never want to go. Here is a look at some of the prisons in Texas that are housing some of the most violent inmates in our state.

We want to sincerely thank the workers at these facilities that are working to keep inmates locked up.

6 Texas Prisons Housing Violent Criminals After being convicted of a very serious crime Texas inmates could find themselves inside one of these Texas Prisons. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins