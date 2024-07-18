Texas Convicted Murderer Now Being Sued For $15 Million

The death of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was one of the most shocking and attention getting cases that Texas has seen in a while. She was murdered by Kaitlin Armstrong who is now spending the next 90 years of her life in Dr. Lane Murray Unit which is a women’s prison in Gatesville, Texas.

Kaitlin Armstrong Lawsuit Canva/ Youtube.com/@GMA loading...

After the guilty verdict was handed down the fight wasn’t over. According to KXAN, The judge also ordered Armstrong to pay $15 million to Wilson’s parents as part of a wrongful death suit.

Sneaky Transfers Being Made

In recent court documents, Armstrong’s mother, sister, and ex-boyfriend tried to hide transfers from the Wilson’s to avoid having to pay that money from the lawsuit. The details are specifically about three real estate properties. Two of the properties were owned by Kaitlin, the third being bought with her ex-boyfriend.

Her Bank Account Was Drained Too

Kaitlin’s bank account had close to $78,000 in it, but three days after the lawsuit was filed her Chase Bank account was down to just $10.

The Court Case Continues

After all this information was found the Wilson’s are now seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against all defendants named as there is a new lawsuit pending.

Prior to this latest issue, Kaitlin Armstrong has already filed an evidentiary hearing request in hopes of getting a new trial. Only time will tell if she is granted that new trial. We will keep you up to date as this story continues to unfold.

The Nastiest Lawsuits in Country Music History The music business is a high-stakes, high-risk venture, and it's not unusual for artists to wind up in court to defend their interests, as we'll see in this gallery of the nastiest country music lawsuits. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker