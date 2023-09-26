Is it Legal to Drink a Keg of Beer While Hunting in Texas?

Hunting is important in Texas. While hunting seasons vary across the state, there are several rules that are uniform from Dallas, TX to Delhart, and Houston, TX to Henderson for all hunters.

For many folks drinking beer goes hand-in-hand with hunting. But there are some rules regarding drinking and hunting in The Lone Star State that you should be aware of before you head out to the blind.

While there actually aren't any specific laws that state someone is not allowed to consume alcohol while hunting in Texas, you can not be drunk while hunting.

"There is no specific restriction on the consumption of alcohol while hunting in Texas," according to this. "But, you are NOT allowed to hunt when you are under any influence. And a big NO when you are set out on public land for hunting."

So the takeaway here is that you're not allowed to be intoxicated while you're hunting. That means a few beers could be okay, just as your blood alcohol level stays below the legal limit in Texas of .08.

It's also good to keep in mind that more accidents do happen when people are drinking alcohol, so stay safe and keep your wits about you while handling firearms, wherever you may be.

And while we do have specific hunting seasons for most animals, exotic species including Aoudad sheep, feral hogs, Russian boars, Fallow deer, Axis deer and even Sika deer can be hunted year round as they are non-native animals.

Also keep in mind, when hunting in Texas, legal shooting hours for hunting deer are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. And if you hit one with your car DO NOT take it home with you, that's illegal.

