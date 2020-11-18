Lindale’s Miranda Lambert Heading to Cowgirl Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth will be adding an East Texan to their hall next year, Miranda Lambert. The Lindale native will be one of five new inductees in 2021 at a ceremony at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame was established in 1975 to honor women who represent the courage, resilience and independence of the West. The museum contains many exhibits that include rare photographs but also has a research library and learning programs for kids to adults.

2021 will induct five new members into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner, Lavonna “Shorty” Koger and Miranda Lambert. Pop Chalee was a painter, muralist, performer, and singer. Lari Dee Guy is an eight-time Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Champion. Kathryn Kusner is an American equestrian and Olympic medalist in show jumping. Lavonna “Shorty” Koger is a well known cowboy hat designer.

Miranda Lambert is a native of Lindale in Northern Smith county. She has taken home a total of 35 Academy of Country Music awards, the most in the history of the awards show. Those include nine Female Vocalist of the Year awards. Miranda has also won a total of fourteen Country Music Association Awards, including seven Female Vocalist of the Year Awards.

Congratulations to Miranda Lambert and all the new inductees. Get more details about the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame at cowgirl.net.