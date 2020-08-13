LISTEN UP! Paul Cauthen Drops New Song ‘Bones’

In the early 2010s Paul Cauthen was toiling around East Texas, a young solo act with a lot of promise. He really found a next-level groove when he joined forces with David Beck to create the powerhouse duo Sons of Fathers, a promising pairing that burned out way too fast for fans.

In 2016, Cauthen released his debut solo album, My Gospel. Rolling Stone described Cauthen then as “A triple-barreled blast of Texas country, soul and holy-roller rockabilly," which still rings true today. The album has become a definitive work of art the for native Texan.

Cauthen's most recent full-length project, Room 41, was released in September of 2019. The album is fantastic and contains one of the most electrifying songs we heard last year, "Cocaine Country Dancing."

Last week, we got a new song from Big Velvet, when he shared "Bones," a song written by Jaida Dreyer and Teddy Geiger. Cauthen says of the song, "Bones. It’s out. People bury those negative thoughts and move forward. Work for others and lend a hand. Thank you Jaida Dreyer and Teddy Geiger. Thank you for hitting the hammer on the nail with this tune. I was proud to cut it." Give it a listen up top.