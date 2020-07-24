Despite not being able to tour, Cody Jinks has been busy during the pandemic. Back in March he uploaded two songs for fans. The first was a previously unreleased song, "Fast Lane," that was recorded during his Adobe Sessions back in 2015. The second, an acoustic demo version of the song “Never Alone, Always Lonely” from his The Wanting album.

In addition to participating in the Sequestered Songwriters weekly series, in May he teamed up with his pals, Paul Cauthen and Ward Davis for an epic Eagles cover of "Take it to the Limit." Enjoy it up top.

Ward Davis is a tremendous force. Ward has written songs that have been cut Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Sammy Kershaw Davis to name a few and he co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Jinks.

Paul Cauthen, a.k.a Big Velvet, released Room 41 last September, the album is fantastic and contains one of the most electrifying songs you heard in 2019, "Cocaine Country Dancing."

From Wikipedia: "Take it to The Limit" was written by Eagles' members Randy Meisner, Don Henley and Glenn Frey. And was included on the Eagles fourth album One of These Nights. It reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard ranked it as the No. 25 song for 1976.