Hate a Thief! Paul Cauthen’s Van, Trailer, and Gear Stolen in Dallas

This morning Paul Cauthen posted on his socials that his van, trailer and gear has been stolen in Dallas, TX. Due to all his band's gear being gone, he's also had to cancel all shows until further notice.

Let's see if we can help Paul get back to work sooner than later. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

STOLEN VAN AND TRAILER!!!! Our van and trailer and all of our gear was stolen in Dallas Tx last night.. We cannot work without our tools. Thank you for supporting us. Please repost and let’s bury these fucking thieves. All shows are cancelled until further notice. @misterymatter @dipvanwingle @jakegreenburg @parkertwomey

By now you all know Paul Cauthen. If not that's on you, bubba. But just in case, and since my most favorite part of the job is doing this...

In the early 2010s Paul Cauthen was toiling around East Texas, a young solo act with a lot of promise. He really found a next-level groove when he joined forces with David Beck to create the powerhouse duo Sons of Fathers, a promising pairing that burned out way too fast for fans.

In 2016, Cauthen released his debut solo album, My Gospel. Rolling Stone described Cauthen then as “A triple-barreled blast of Texas country, soul and holy-roller rockabilly," which still rings true today. The album has become a definitive work of art the for native Texan.

Cauthen's Room 41 project was released in September of 2019. The album is fantastic and contains one of the most electrifying songs of 2019, "Cocaine Country Dancing."

Paul's newest studio album, Country Coming Down, features bangers "Country AF," "High Heels" and more. It was released in April of this year.

