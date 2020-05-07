Koe added his East Texas drawl to a song that, for most of us, we know thanks to Nirvana on MTV. But looking into the history of the song, it has been around for a long time, and has had many different iterations.

Nirvana sang their version during their Live On MTV Unplugged set in '94, but they are far from the only act to cover the song, the history of which remains uncertain.

From the song's Wiki page: "In the Pines", also known as "Where Did You Sleep Last Night?" and "My Girl", is a traditional American folk song originating from two songs, "In the Pines" and "The Longest Train", both of whose authorship is unknown and date back to at least the 1870s. Versions of the song have been recorded by many artists in numerous genres, but it is most often associated with American bluegrass musician Bill Monroe and American blues musician Lead Belly, both of whom recorded very different versions of the song in the 1940s and 1950s."

Listening to each song, it seems to us that Koe's performance was inspired more by Cobain's than Leadbelly's. What a great song. Hope you enjoyed our little trip through music history as much as we did. Shout out to YouTuber J'Nee Sprague for getting Koe's version up.