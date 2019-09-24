LISTEN UP! Sam Riggs ‘The Dance’ Garth Brooks Cover is Inspiring

Big year for Sam Riggs who inked a worldwide publishing deal with Major Bob Music. The Texas transplant recently shared a cool acoustic version of the Garth Brooks sung song "The Dance" with Country Rebel.

The Florida native cut his teeth in Texas with his own brand of country, "a rock-infused sound with a chip on its sonic shoulder from a guy who counts Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, Eric Church and A Day To Remember among his influences." He's built a solid fan base in the Lone Star State and beyond thanks to his electrifying live shows, powerhouse ballads ("Hold On Let Go," "Second Hand Smoke"), and cinematic barn burners ("Angola's Lament,"High on a Country Song").

"The Dance" is a song written and composed by Tony Arata, and was taken to the top of the country music charts by Garth Brooks in 1990. It was it the final track on Garth's sel-titled album.

Riggs is currently on his "Love & Panic" tour and is out on radio with his latest single "Until My Heart Stops Beating."