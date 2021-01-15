Poll: When Live Concerts Return, What’s the First One You’ll Go To?

Rich Fury, Getty Images

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

It's so crazy to even be writing something like this. Who would have ever thought we would have a full year without big, live, country concerts?

I guess I didn't know at the time that my last live concert was getting to see Lady A here in Nashville. When I was leaving that show, if you would have told me that was going to be my last show for over a year, I wouldn't have believed you.

When full-scale concerts eventually do come back, I think my first one I want to go to is an Old Dominion show. I love their latest album and was really looking forward to seeing them perform those songs live, and I still want that to happen. I would probably even drive a little ways to see it, if it wasn't near Nashville.

When we do finally get back to seeing live concerts, in person, what's the first one you will go to?

Taste of Country Source: Poll: When Live Concerts Return, What’s the First One You’ll Go To?
Categories: Taste of Country Nights
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top