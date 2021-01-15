Another ‘Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?’ Special Airs January 15

JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old beauty pageant queen who lived in Boulder, Colorado, was murdered on Christmas Day 1996. 20/20 will be airing a new segment on the unsolved case.

It's a case that has captured the headlines across Colorado and the nation since the young girl's body was found in the basement of her parents' beautiful home.

'Who could have done such a thing?' 'Who would leave such a rambling ransom note if they'd already committed the murder?'

'Who killed JonBenét?'

It seems as if John Ramsey, Patsy Ramsey, and JonBenét's brother Burke have all been suspects in the crime (Burke more so than her parents,) but there have been no arrests made.

What have been made are plenty of documentaries and news specials surrounding the case. The latest airs on January 15, 2021, on 20/20.

'The List: Who Killed JonBenét' centers around the family of one of the investigators in the case, Lou Smit. According to ABC News, Lou Smit investigated over 200 cases that lead to convictions in his career - with the JonBenét case evading him right up until he passed away in 2010.

Before he died, Smit made the dying wish that his family continue investigating the murder and find out who actually did kill JonBenét.

The special will take a look at how Smit's investigation pointed to an intruder committing the crime and his 'list' of suspects.

From ABC:

With new details, new reporting, and the one family searching for a killer.

I certainly hope, but highly doubt, that the special will lead to Colorado/Federal authorities announcing that they've made an arrest in the case.

'The List: Who Killed JonBenét' airs on 20/20 at 8 p.m. MST, January 15, 2021.

