29 Years Ago: Johnny Cash Is Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Twenty-nine years ago today (Jan. 15, 1992) was an unforgettable day for Johnny Cash: It was on that date that Cash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, proving that his music defies genre limits.

Lyle Lovett inducted Cash during 1992's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, explaining that the country icon "helped show the world what happens when rural sensibilities and values mix with an urban environment."

"Over the years," Lovett continued, "he has demonstrated a broad musical perspective, never being afraid to record songs of social commentary and always being eager to seek out new songs by talented young songwriters, such as Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and Bruce Springsteen."

Cash was met with a thundering standing ovation when he took the stage.

"I realized some of my first dreams when I was actually owning recordings of some of my heroes, people that had influenced me and made an impression on my life," Cash recalled during his speech. "I bought some of the recordings by Alan Lomax; he did some field recordings back in the '30s and '40s ... I listened to those by the hour, by the day, by the week, by the month. They influenced a lot of my writing. Songs like "Big River" and "Get Rhythm." Some of the earlier songs that I wrote were influenced by people like Sister Rosetta Tharpe and by Pink Anderson and Blind Lemon Jefferson and some of the Carolina Street Singers.

"So I don't know, maybe I was trying to make sure that I belonged here tonight and make you see that I might possibly actually belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," the Man in Black added. "I'm extremely proud of it, and whether I belong here or not, I'm going to ... show it off at home."

The 1992 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Other artists inducted in that year's class included Booker T. & the M.G.s, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, Bobby "Blue" Bland, the Isley Brothers and the Yardbirds, including guitarist Eric Clapton.

Cash was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame during his lifetime. In addition, he was a recipient the National Medal of Arts, in recognition of his numerous musical contributions.

WATCH: Unforgettable Johnny Cash Moments