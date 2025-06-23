(KNUE-FM) Wow. A lot is going on in our world right now, no?

Some are happy about what's happening, some are not happy about what's happening, and most are likely somewhere in the middle.

All of us want some things to change in one way or another.

And it has always been this way since the beginning.

Big World, Big Problems… But Where Do We Start?

Whatever one's particular views, political or otherwise, many engaged citizens want to take steps whenever possible to change the world. I don't know about you, but now and then, when I stop and ponder the myriad challenges we are facing on a global scale, I can get a bit overwhelmed.

Sometimes, it can be a bit emotionally exhausting. It can almost tempt one to give up and say, "Well, what can I do. These problems/issues are above my pay grade."

I get that feeling.

Even Big Names Can’t (Ultimately) Go It Alone

So, perhaps you and I can't single-handedly cause cosmic shifts, but really, no one individual can—not even those in the highest echelons of our society. Sure, they can make big things happen, but ultimately, things take cooperation.

It takes at least a small group of committed citizens working together to make a change. Yeah, we could march over the world's power centers and make demands, and there are good reasons to do so sometimes.

Don’t Overlook What’s Happening Right Here at Home

When it comes to everyday change, we are often tempted to primarily focus on the major headlines, highest offices, and most tweeted issues.

Meanwhile, our local communities, governments, and institutions may very well be the most achievable places for you and me to seek change. And very often, many of us ignore these regional and smaller-scale areas. I'm guilty of this, for sure.

Why East Texas Is a Powerful Place to Begin

As citizens of East Texas, for example, we are more familiar with our communities. Many of us have friendships or direct access to people who help influence real change. Perhaps we could nurture those relationships and seek to connect with these people here on our local level.

What Would You Change in Your Corner of East Texas?

Want to see changes in the school system? Maybe you have a concern about crime in your neighborhood. Maybe you have an idea that could benefit you and many people in your area. What could you and I do to reach out and be a catalyst for change right here at home?

The changes we make don’t always have to be grand. They can be a conversation, a community event, or a letter to a school board member.

Whether large or small, it doesn't matter. Even the smallest changes can add up to have a dramatic effect on those around us. These minor changes can lead to huge differences when they happen all around East Texas and perhaps Texas.

The Local Level Can Spark a Global Shift

Just imagine if communities all around Texas and our nation as a whole began to focus on making positive changes in their communities. That would begin to add up to some pretty big changes.

In fact, very often these tides that sweep through and gain traction on the local level may very well get swept up and become a part of the larger conversation. They then can and very often do change the world.

What would you personally like to see change in East Texas? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. While you're at it, tag a passionate friend or share your idea with us.

