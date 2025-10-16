Watch a Fun Lineup of Family Movies Under the Stars at Bergfeld Park in Tyler
(Tyler, Texas) - Sitting down for a movie is a very enjoyable experience. Getting to enjoy a movie that is suited for everyone in the family makes the experience that much better. Now that fall is here, and the somewhat cooler temperatures have arrived, our nights are very pleasant.
This makes for a great time to get outside and enjoy a movie at the outdoor amphitheater at Bergfeld Park for Movies in the Park each Saturday night starting in November. The lineup of movies for this year has just been announced.
Movies in the Park Returning to Bergfeld Park
Starting Saturday, November 8, you can get the family together and enjoy a family friendly movie under the East Texas stars. The only thing you need to bring is a lawn chair or a blanket and maybe a few snacks. The sun will have set once the movies start providing a unique and fun experience for everyone.
As always, Mother Nature may feel the need to interfere. If that's the case, then the movie will be moved to the next available Friday. All movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park in the amphitheater except for one, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. That movie will be shown on the Queen's Court at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Movies in the Park Details
If you need any further details, go to the Tyler Parks and Recreation website or call 903-531-1374. Here is the schedule of movies coming this month for the family to enjoy:
Despicable Me 4 - Saturday, November 8
The Wild Robot - Saturday, November 15
Mufasa: The Lion King - Saturday November 22
How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Saturday, December 13 at the Queen's Court at the Tyler Rose Garden Center
