It's harder than ever to separate facts and fiction. From our cable news networks to AI, it's no wonder that people are more skeptical than ever. But "fake news" and "old wives' tales" have always been a part of our lives. And having to sift through it all for cold, hard facts has been too,

Does your grandma or grandpa subscribe to old wives' tales to help predict the weather in Texas? Do they do it with such conviction that, as a kid, you thought "Oh, this must be true." But now you're grown and you're all "waaaait, a minute there, Pop Pop."

'Old Wives' Tales' That Actually Help Predict Texas Weather

Well, you're not alone. There are so many old sayings used for weather prediction, like these found a The Dyrt, but what if I told you some of them may actually be true? Or, at least somewhat accurate?

There is scientific backing for some of these ol' weather acorns, so perhaps whoever started them was more astute than we give them credit for. According to How Stuff Works, weather forecasting was one of the first things people worked to understand. And it makes sense, weather affects everything we do, from farming to sailing, and building to countless more everyday tasks.

And before modern technology and science, people relied on things, including "old wives' tales" and superstitions, to understand the world around them. And as it is, some of them were actually pretty for predicting the weather.

The Best Old Myths to Help Predict the Weather

How Stuff Works compiled a list of "old weather myths" that actually carry merit. These are at least rooted to science in a way that could help accurately predict when rain will come, if the day will be cold, if there will be frost, and several more helpful weather-related predictions.