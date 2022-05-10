Longview ISD Teachers And Staff Will See A Significant Pay Increase

Get our free mobile app

Higher salaries are on the way for teachers and staff at Longview ISD. In an effort to remain a 'destination district' for teaching, the Longview ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a significant pay increase for several key positions within the district.

Positions throughout the district, including teachers, counselors, librarians, and nurses would receive the normal step increases, with a three percent increase from the midpoint raise for other staff members. This proposal was recommended to the board by Dr. James Hockenberry, LISD Assistant Superintendent of District Services.

When checking around East Texas, Dr. Hockenberry says Longview ISD's pay scale was,

already among the highest in our region, and this new compensation ensures that Longview ISD remains a 'destination district' for the best of the best in East Texas."

Also approved in the pay increases is a signing bonus to returning employees on the teacher scale of $1500. This bonus would be paid out in the usual September and December pay schedules. This significant pay increase will cost the district approximately $1.9 million and will be funded and paid for by local and federal COVID 19 related funding.

Interested in teaching in Longview ISD?

There are open positions within Longview ISD. You can become a faculty or staff member of one of the largest school districts in East Texas.

In other Longview ISD news, this past Saturday (May 7th) voters did not pass the proposed Longview ISD bond package that had been broken into four parts which would have provided for:

a new Early Learning Center

Career Technical center

Longview High School renovations

Indoor practice facility and multi-purpose event center

updates to Lobo Coliseum

updates to Lobo Swim Center

Longview ISD Board President Shan Bauer said, “Voters went out and voted; [the propositions] didn’t go through."

