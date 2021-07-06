When Does School Begin For Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville ISD and Other East Texas Schools?
You don't want to be tardy on the first day of school. It will not make for a good first impression!
It feels as if school just ended a few weeks ago and now we're already talking about when it begins again. Unfortunately, yes. It's something students don't want to hear, but is good news for some parents. This year is going to be different too as compared to last year. Remote learning (for the most part) is not happening this year and most all East Texas school districts are returning to in class instruction.
I'm only bringing up the subject about when school starts this year because while making our weekly trip to Walmart this past weekend with my wife to get the necessities, I noticed something near the back of the store where the office supplies are ... the yellow cardboard boxes full of school supplies on the shelves. Yes, Walmart is beginning to stock up on school supplies in anticipation of the back to school supply shopping rush.
Seeing this had me questioning when school starts. After a quick search on the Google, I realized that there are roughly forty days remaining until the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. With that being said, here's a quick look at when students will be returning to East Texas classrooms:
Arp ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Athens ISD - Monday, August 2nd
Big Sandy ISD - Wednesday, August 4th
Brownsboro ISD - Monday, August 16th
Bullard ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Canton ISD - Thursday, August 19th
Chapel Hill ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Frankston ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Gilmer ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Grand Saline ISD - Monday, August 23rd
Hallsville ISD - Thursday, August 12th
Hawkins ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Henderson ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Jacksonville ISD - Tuesday, August 17th
Kilgore ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Lindale ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Longview ISD - Monday, August 16th
Marshall ISD - Thursday, August 12th
Martin's Mill ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Mineola ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Mt. Pleasant ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Mt. Vernon ISD - Thursday, August 12th
Murchison ISD - Thursday, August 19th
Overton ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Palestine ISD - Thursday, August 12th
Pine Tree ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Pittsburg ISD - Thursday, August 12th
Quitman ISD - Thursday, August 19th
Rusk ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Sulphur Springs ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Troup ISD - Wednesday, August 11th
Tyler ISD - Monday, August 16th
Van ISD - Thursday, August 26th
Westwood ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
White Oak ISD - Thursday, August 12th
Whitehouse ISD - Wednesday, August 18th
Winnsboro ISD - Tuesday, August 10th
Winona ISD - Wednesday, August 18th