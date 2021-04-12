I've got a nephew who'll be graduating this year, and we're so proud of him. One of the things, though, that I keep returning to in my mind is how much he and his classmates have missed out on the past two school years, you know, thanks to COVID.

While the idea of spending portions of your last two years of high school distance learning can be disappointing, to say the least, who knows? Kids are resilient and you've got to hope that it's instilled something more into this next generation, which if you haven't read is tentatively being dubbed Generation C. But I'm not a fan of that. Don't really wanna anchor an entire generation to the coronavirus.

“We want to ensure our students, families, and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment,” said Mr. James Brewer, LHS Principal. “We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors’ time at Longview High School.”

So, my nephew's class will be navigating the graduation situation in Missouri where he lives, here in East Texas it's the same problem; how will school districts safely host graduating seniors and their families?

According to KLTV, Longview ISD will be planning multiple graduation options for seniors at Longview High School. In fact, there will be multiple graduation options at Lobo Stadium over the entire week of May 10th to 14th. There will be smaller individual ceremonies nightly, from Monday through Thursday. And if students and their families are up for it, a much more traditional group commencement ceremony will take place Friday night. Additionally all graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed via the Longview ISD YouTube page.

More questions regarding graduation at LISD, just click here.