Longview Offering Free Christmas Tree Recycling

As the countdown to Christmas begins, another countdown has begun as well: Cleaning it all up.

If you have a REAL Christmas Tree this year, the City of Longview is encouraging you to get it recycled for a new purpose as compost or fish habitats. Trees may be taken to the Compost Site at 2020 Swinging Bridge Road or set curbside with other yard waste.

Please remove all decorations from trees including flocking, tinsel, and other ornamentation. Trees with such decoration and artificial trees will not be accepted. If leaving a tree on the curbside, please allow 4 feet of room between the tree and the trash and recycling carts.

Compost Site regular hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Tuesday through Saturday and for more details contact 903-237-1250. For details on The City Of Tyler's Christmas Tree Recycling click HERE or at the button below.