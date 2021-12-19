Longview Police Asking For Help In Catching Masked Robber

As to be expected around the holidays, people start to get desperate and resort to criminal measures (one can only hope not) in efforts to do what they got to do for Christmas. In my opinion, this has to be the only reason folks do stuff like this at this time of the year when we're supposed to be "goodwill towards men" and all.

The Crime Took Place on December 18th.

According to a post from the Longview Police Department's Facebook page, at around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to The Money Center located inside the Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Rd in reference to an unknown problem.

Wolterk

"Give Me The Money"

Officers spoke to an employee, who was working at the money center who said that a black male came in saying he needed to send some money. The employee then said the suspect slipped her a small note that said, "Give me the money" while indicating that he had a gun. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect then left with the money.

Longview Police Facebook

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build and was wearing a gray hood, white beanie, white mask, blue jumpsuit, with boots. The vehicle was described as an older model white Toyota Corolla or Camry with all-black wheels.

Suspect's Getaway Vehicle

Longview PD Facebook

I really hope the "pressure" of Christmas isn't getting to some of you. I always fear that folks get desperate like this to fulfill a promise they made buy being "free" is better than any material item you could possess. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021 There are families right now worrying about where their beloved children are. Look closely to see if you recognize any of these missing Texas children that are 14 and younger.