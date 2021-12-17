Longview, Texas Police Ask: Have You Seen the Grinch Around Town?

The "trouble" all began last week during the Longview Police Department Blue Santa event. The officers and families noticed a peculiar, green fellow dressed in a Santa suit peering suspiciously around the corner during the festivities.

WAIT. Could it be---the GRINCH?!

Alas. It was.

The Grinch had come to try and steal the kids' Christmas fun. But he was no match for the brave men and women of the Longview Police Department.

In fact, despite his tendency toward "grinchiness," it would seem upon seeing the faces of the adorable kiddos around town, just like he did in Whoville years ago, his heart grew and he spent more time taking photos with kids and grown-up kids, alike.

Since that evening, the Grinch has been spotted in different places around Longview--including Target and Wal-Mart. And UH-OH, he was even detained and taken away by the Longview Police as you'll see in the video below. Uh-OH, someone got in trouble. ;)

But he could still pop up anywhere where you'd least expect it.

In fact, other Longview residents are keeping an eye out, too. As you'll see in the photo gallery below, quite a few people have spotted the Grinch and have sent their photos in to the Longview PD--ya know, to help get the word out. And if you're looking, you and your kids may be the NEXT to spot him!

If you are out and about it Longview, and you happen to see His Royal Greenness, the Longview Police Department ask that you send and/or post those photos on their official Facebook page. OH and don't forget to add the hashtag #LongviewPDGrinch.

Longview, TX Police Share Area Grinch Sightings! If you are out and about it Longview, and you happen to see His Royal Greenness, the Longview Police Department asks that you send and/or post those photos on their official Facebook page. OH and don't forget to add the hashtag #LongviewPDGrinch.

Kids' Eat Free? Yes! Here's 30 GREAT Options Around Tyler and Longview Let me know if there are any we've left off the list! We'd like to make this as useful of a guide as possible for parents all over East Texas! Also, give a quick call before you go. Restaurants may change their policies so it's best to double-check.