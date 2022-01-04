When the television show 'Shipping Wars' first popped up on A&E there was something about it that hooked me, it told me about things I knew nothing about. I'd never had any friends or family members who were into shipping and logistics and the concept was interesting to me. After a few seasons of the show I got busy and didn't keep up on the new episodes. There were new cast members introduced but maybe it's time for me to watch again as a Longview business will be on the show.

If you've never seen the show before there is a cast of characters that all ship large loads such as restored RV's. These cast members bid on the different jobs and whoever wins the job is responsible for moving the load to it's destination without causing any damage. It's not exactly the most thrilling show ever when I describe it, but it's really a lot of fun to watch (not according to my wife).

What Business From Longview, TX Will Be Featured on Shipping Wars?

The Longview business that will be getting the spotlight is American RV Restoration. I spoke with owner Ethan Langley on the phone and he discussed how he has been restoring RV's for 15 years now, but now has a 15,000 square foot facility in Longview working seven businesses with 24 employees. Langley has also been featured on HGTV in 2017 on a show about tiny houses.

When Will the Longview Business Actually Be On TV?

It's the question Langley has been asked dozens of times, and he isn't quite sure at this point. But if it's anything like being on HGTV it should be about three or four months until the show makes it to homes across the country.

Beyond Shipping Wars, Langley admitted that the Discovery Channel would be visiting him in February and the Travel Channel is going to visit his shop in Longview in June.

Pictures at American RV Restoration The Longview, TX business American RV Restoration is being featured on the A&E show 'Shipping Wars', here is some of the work they have done in the past.

