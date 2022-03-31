UPDATE 3/31: A capital murder warrant has been issued for Jared Scott Sobey a 37-year-old white male of Longview, Texas. The victims have been identified as Longview residents 53-year-old Todd Monroe Brown and 34-year-old Kevin Mitchell Gonzales.

We're learning about shocking details from police in Longview who are currently on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot two people to death Wednesday afternoon.

According to Press Release On Facebook, The Shooting Took Place at about 4:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fisher Road.



Longview officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. One victim was deceased and the second victim was transported to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Nearby Surveillance Cameras Captured The Getaway Vehicle And Suspect

During the investigation, officers obtained an image of the suspect and their vehicle in this case. The suspect left the location in a 2018 white Ford F-150 4-door truck bearing Texas license plate #LSL4125 with the “FX4” logo on the side of it. It was last seen traveling westbound on Old Hwy 80 towards White Oak, TX. The truck has since been located in Gregg County but the suspect remains on the loose.

Take A Look At The Suspect

The suspect is described as a slender white male last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and jeans. If you see this person, please call the police at 9-1-1 or 903-237-1170 immediately and do not approach the suspect.

This Was The Second Shooting This Week In Longview.



Longview Police are also investigating a shooting that happened Monday in the 100 block of St Clair Drive. A person was found outside a residence with a gunshot wound and the subject was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

