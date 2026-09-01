Is It Illegal to Wear AirPods While Driving in Texas?

TEXAS -- Question: Is it illegal to wear AirPods while driving in Tyler, Texas, or any of our East Texas cities?

Granted, I can't imagine why most people would be wearing AirPods while driving. I suppose if someone's car radio isn't working, or the car doesn't have any way to listen to music at all, you might understand why this could happen.

Other than that, it doesn't make sense to me. Then again, I do remember two occasions when I realized I was doing just that. However, both times it was simply because I forgot I had them on. I had been walking on a trail here in East Texas. I got back to my car, hopped in, and drove home.

Yes, I finally realized I still had them in my ears when I realized I couldn't hear the radio as well as I'd like. You might be surprised by what the law says about wearing AirPods or headphones while driving in Texas.

So, Can You Legally Wear AirPods While Driving in Texas?

Although it's likely to change in the future, as of now, it's not technically illegal to drive with AirPods or headphones in Texas...BUT. Like so many other things we've discussed regarding the legalities of certain things in Texas, there are some gray areas, for sure.

Texas Still Expects You to Pay Attention While Driving

Here's the thing: While the Texas law doesn't specifically mention AirPods, Texas drivers can still receive a citation for Dangerous Driving. According to the website of Attorney Brian White of Houston, Texas, "Texas Transportation Code Section 545.401 says that a driver commits the offense of dangerous driving if he or she drives with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of others."

That could likely be interpreted to include wearing headphones of any kind that would make a driver more distracted than they would otherwise be.

Texas Law Doesn't Specifically Ban Headphones Behind the Wheel

Granted, Distracted Driving usually refers to cellphone use. However, it can also include anything that could distract a driver and lead to an accident — eating, plucking your eyebrows while driving, and yes...listening to headphones or AirPods.

Best practice? Yeah, just don't. (Note to Self, too.)

Read More: Surprising Texas Driving Rules You Might Be Breaking

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