This is one of those stories to look at and say "only in East Texas." It doesn't happen only in East Texas but we read this story, shake our heads and are only half surprised that it happened here. This story involves a group of donkeys getting out of their fence in Longview. What makes this story unusual is that the donkey's friend that was loose with them was a zebra.

On Thursday, December 9, Longview animal control got a call about loose livestock within the Longview city limits. The caller described the animals even saying that one looked like a zebra. Longview animal control and Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center went to the area of the loose livestock. Turns out that animal that looked like a zebra was, in fact, a zebra.

This guy was out just running the roads with his donkey brethren. Longview police assisted as well as a neighbor who stopped by to repair the fence where these animals got out. From the looks of this picture, police were having a good time with it, too, with the one officer in the background getting a laugh out of the ordeal.

The animals looked well taken care of and were returned to their proper fenced area once repairs were complete. Chris Kemper, who is the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Manager, said that the donkeys and zebra were friendly.

Kemper also said that they are used to getting calls like this citing a call they got a few weeks ago involving a 50-pound tortoise in Longview. He called this day "just another Thursday."

