Look Inside Emmitt Smith’s Dallas Mansion For Sale

We like to look at "baller" mansions because it gives us something to aspire towards but its even more interesting to look inside the homes of REAL BALLERS like former Dallas Cowboy great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

But Emmitt says he's ready to move on to another home and he's putting his 10,806-square-foot Far North Dallas home on the market and he's throwing in a little something extra for the buyer.

The mansion sits at 15001 Winnwood Dr. and features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, two offices, pool, two living rooms, and a four-car garage. It also features a dining room that seats 22, a media room that seats at least 11, and a game room. The master bedroom offers a steam room, jacuzzi, multi-jet shower system, his and hers toilets, and three big closets.

Built in 1995, the last year the Cowboys won the Super Bowl, the home sits on a nearly one-acre site and Smith tells the Fort Worth Star Telegram that he's selling it for a special price: $2.2 Million like his former Cowboys jersey number 22.

The added perk for buying the home: Emmitt will come have a private dinner with you if you buy it! Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Texas is the person to get at to make the buy.

But let's be nosy and take a look inside this beautiful home.

