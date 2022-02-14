Looking At Those Puppy Eyes, Frankie Is Saying Adopt Me

Looking At Those Puppy Eyes, Frankie Is Saying Adopt Me

Pets Fur People
Get our free mobile app

Frankie's expression says it all, he's just sad and wants to be adopted. That look he's giving is just crying out 'adopt me'. He's currently available for adoption for the Humane Society's Pet Fur People in Tyler.

Frankie is a big loveable dog. He's a two-year-old heeler mix that weighs fifty pounds and is pretty lovable according to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director. In addition, he loves children and really enjoys playing with other dogs.

If you've got an active family with other dogs, Frankie would fit right in. His previous owner worked some with him because he's been house trained and is most likely eager to learn more. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Frankie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome!

More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that!

Best Dog Boarding Facilities Around East Texas

When you're looking to board your dog make sure you visit one of these locations.

Only The Truest East Texan Can Get Through This 'Jeopardy!' Game

We took one of America's most popular game shows and put an East Texas spin on it. Scroll slowly through the answer so you don't reveal the question too early! Good luck, sorry there's no money to be won, just bragging rights on how many you get right!
Filed Under: animal rescue, dogs, Newsletter Content, pet adoption, pet of the week, pets fur people, tyler humane society
Categories: East Texas News, Family, Pets
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top