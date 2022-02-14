Looking At Those Puppy Eyes, Frankie Is Saying Adopt Me

Get our free mobile app

Frankie's expression says it all, he's just sad and wants to be adopted. That look he's giving is just crying out 'adopt me'. He's currently available for adoption for the Humane Society's Pet Fur People in Tyler.

Frankie is a big loveable dog. He's a two-year-old heeler mix that weighs fifty pounds and is pretty lovable according to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director. In addition, he loves children and really enjoys playing with other dogs.

If you've got an active family with other dogs, Frankie would fit right in. His previous owner worked some with him because he's been house trained and is most likely eager to learn more. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Frankie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

