One thing we know for certain about East Texas is that we get excited about new restaurants coming to town. And recently I've heard more people talking about a new Greek restaurant that is opening soon on the West Loop in Tyler where all the new development is going on just north of Sam's Club. After investigating a little further, and realizing the big sign they have up, I got more information about Nick the Greek opening soon in Tyler.

Nick the Greek Is a Fast-Growing Restaurant Chain

I had never heard of Nick the Greek before but they are a fast-growing national brand known for traditional Greek street food and according to Restaurant Magazine they plan to open in October. After hearing from one of the owners, if everything goes according to plan it should open on Tuesday, October 20th.

READ MORE: Fun Reveal: East Texas Towns as Fast-Food Chains

What Can You Get at Nick the Greek?

Nick the Greek offers fresh Greek street food and its signature gyros, souvlaki and bowls. They will also offers desserts like baklava and warm Greek donuts.

There are locations in the DFW area as well as Houston, but this will be the first of it's kind in East Texas. The new restaurant will be located at 1575 S SW Loop 323 in Tyler.

Photo courtesy of Nick the Greek Photo courtesy of Nick the Greek

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Have You Tried Nick the Greek?

As someone who loves to eat, I am just curious if you have ever visited Nick the Greek in one of their locations open already? And if so what was your favorite thing on the menu? If you have any suggestions send them my way. You can email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

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