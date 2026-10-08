As you drive down the highway in Texas, it's amazing some of the signs you will see. Some of them are funny; others are just the quick truth. I was contemplating at work recently, if East Texas towns were highway exit signs, what would they say to give a quick snapshot as far as what to expect in the town.

What If East Texas Towns Had Their Own Exit Signs?

Some would give highlights as far as what to expect when you pull off the highway, although others might just serve up some truth or what locals want you to know about the town before you even take the exit.

READ MORE: Funniest Buc-ee’s Signs Ever Spotted in Texas

Some Would Highlight What Makes the Town Special

As you start getting into the smaller towns, they could be even more hilarious as there are certain things that these small towns are known for even if they don't love it. But that is what makes coming up with these sign ideas so fun.

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Don't Take These Exit Signs Too Seriously

Of course, I had to come up with a list, which you can see below. But as always, this is just for fun; don't get offended by any of the exit signs listed below. It's just about laughing as this world doesn't seem so funny right now as we all do our best navigating what life throws as us next.

Just remember to not miss the exit and enjoy a laugh at the highway exit signs listed below.

And if you want to join in on the fun, I would love to see your exit sign ideas too. Send them my way, my email address is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

A Tylerite is on a Mission to 'Save the Signs' of Businesses Past If you head down a side street off of Highway 155 in Tyler, you'll find one of the coolest display of Tyler nostalgia. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media