Louisiana Pharmacy Robbed by Gun-Toting Chipmunk

Crime is no laughing matter. That being said, don't judge yourself too harshly if you catch a chuckle or two after reading the sordid details of of the "Chipmunk Bandit."

Sometime close to noon this past Saturday, an unidentified man in a full-size chipmunk costume and mask approached an employee at the back door of the Medicine Chest pharmacy in Ville Platte, Louisiana. According to the Ark-La-Tex Homepage, that's when the oversized rodent pulled a pistol and forced the employee inside the store. Once inside, Chip (or Dale, it's hard to tell from the pictures) directed his hostage through the store at gunpoint and forced her to fill his bag with narcotics.

The moment this furry felon was satisfied with his haul, he scurried out the back door and towards an apartment complex before disappearing from sight. Authorities are asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of this crook / Disney character to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office right away.

A chipmunk of this size should be easy to spot. Plus, with the amount of drugs he stole, he's sure to be acting nutty. Alvin, Simon, and Theodore were unavailable for comment at the time of this report.