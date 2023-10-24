Go Trick-Or-Treating At Caldwell Zoo’s Unique Boo At The Zoo Event

Get our free mobile app

Kids and parents are gearing up for it in Tyler, Texas, and Lindale, Kilgore, and all over East Texas, Halloween! Come Tuesday night thousands of kids across the Piney Woods will be dressing up in their costumes dressed as their favorite superhero, princess, goblin, witch, vampire, zombie, football player, or whatever else they choose to be and go door-to-door saying 'Trick-Or-Treat' with the grand hopes of receiving some candy to fill up their plastic buckets.

Trick-or-treating has expanded to more than a one-day event over the past few years. Now there are special Halloween parties and fall festivals that take place several days before the main event! One of those unique events takes place this weekend at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler with 'Boo At The Zoo'.

What exactly is 'Boo At The Zoo'?

Caldwell Zoo will open its gates to ticketed guests on Saturday and Sunday (October 28 and 29) for a truly unique Halloween experience for kids and parents. While checking out the rhinos, giraffes, monkeys, bears, lions, birds, insects, snakes, turtles, and all the other animals at the zoo, there will be some merry and not-so-scary Halloween fun to be had.

It's Halloween after all! Kids can play fun games that are scattered throughout the zoo's pathways and they can receive some special treats from treat stations inside the zoo too.

Kids, and parents, are encouraged to dress up and wear their favorite costumes. The festivities during 'Boo At The Zoo' capture the fun spirit of Halloween in a not-so-scary atmosphere for children. Plus they get to see a lot of very cool animals too!

This is a ticketed event so you'll want to get your tickets now while there are some still available and have some fun at the zoo this Halloween!

