Lowe’s Plans to Deliver Your Christmas Tree This Year

As the child of immigrants, Christmas was never a huge holiday in our home. There were several years that we went without a Christmas tree in our home. I will never forget Christmas of 1997 when I got home and you could see pine needles all over our driveway. There was a struggle that involved a Christmas tree in our front yard and that could only mean one thing, there was a Christmas tree in our home! I eagerly ran into our house waiting to see the grand Christmas tree, and it was everything I dreamt of and more.

Turns out while my parents and other siblings were out, our oldest sister Marie went to a Christmas tree stand and did a little shopping of her own. She loaded up the Christmas tree on her Jeep Grand Cherokee and she somehow managed with her 5-foot 4-inch frame to lift the weight of a Christmas miracle and put up the glorious tree in our living room, all by herself. How did she pull it off? We still don't know it was a Christmas miracle for sure. Who knew 23 years later, she could just shop online and not worry about the Christmas tree struggles.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

I could not be more excited about the new offer from Lowe's. Seriously where was this option back in the day? Lowe's is offering a pretty awesome service for everyone who doesn't own a truck or who might be cautious about Christmas tree shopping in person. Next week you can order a tree online from Lowe's and you will get it delivered to your home for free in 2 to 5 days.