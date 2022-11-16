East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

Get our free mobile app

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way, there will be many opportunities to find that perfect decoration or gift at any of these events, but when you see it, get it because you don't know if it'll be there later!

Here's what's happening in East Texas this weekend:

Tyler Comic Con - Tyler

Texas UFO Con - Jefferson

Community Christmas tree lighting - Longview

Pet Pictures With Santa - Tyler

Cascades Country Club - Saturday 10 - 6 and Sunday 11 - 5

This comic con will feature actors, voice actors, artists and writers on special panels along with vendors and cosplay and YouTubers.

Guests include:

Paul T Taylor - Hellraiser: Judgement

Aaron Schwartz - The Mighty Ducks

Melanie Kohn - voice of Peantus' Lucy

Jim Foronda - voice actor

Joshua Passmore - voice actor

Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center - Jefferson

UFO convention covering Texas-based UFO sightings, alien encounters and UFO crash sites.

Confirmed speakers include:

Mitchel Whitington

George Jones

UFOJane

SMiles Lewis

Daniel Alan Jones

Nick Redfern

Special Presentation:

Joey “The UFO Magnet” George

Heritage Plaza - downtown Longview - Saturday 4 - 7

The City of Longview will be lighting the city's 23.5' Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza! There will be pictures with Santa, music, carriage rides, a petting zoo, a snow play area, food trucks, and vendors. Although there is no admission charge, some activities will require a charge.

Peltier Subaru - SSW Loop 323 - Saturday 10 - 4

It doesn't matter if you've been naughty or nice. Santa Paws is coming to town and wants to take your picture for a very small price. Get an early start on your photo Christmas cards and ornaments and support the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Some East Texas Christmas light parks are now open for you to experience this weekend to beat the holiday backup as Thanksgiving and Christmas get closer!

If you choose to skip out on these events and decorate the outside of your home, don't forget once you get it complete to snap a pic of it and send it in because you could win a $500 Visa gift card for your hard work!

