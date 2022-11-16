East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th
At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way, there will be many opportunities to find that perfect decoration or gift at any of these events, but when you see it, get it because you don't know if it'll be there later!
Here's what's happening in East Texas this weekend:
- Tyler Comic Con - Tyler
- Texas UFO Con - Jefferson
- Community Christmas tree lighting - Longview
- Pet Pictures With Santa - Tyler
Tyler Comic Con - Tyler
Cascades Country Club - Saturday 10 - 6 and Sunday 11 - 5
This comic con will feature actors, voice actors, artists and writers on special panels along with vendors and cosplay and YouTubers.
Guests include:
Paul T Taylor - Hellraiser: Judgement
Aaron Schwartz - The Mighty Ducks
Melanie Kohn - voice of Peantus' Lucy
Jim Foronda - voice actor
Joshua Passmore - voice actor
Texas UFO Con
Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center - Jefferson
UFO convention covering Texas-based UFO sightings, alien encounters and UFO crash sites.
Confirmed speakers include:
Mitchel Whitington
George Jones
UFOJane
SMiles Lewis
Daniel Alan Jones
Nick Redfern
Special Presentation:
Joey “The UFO Magnet” George
Downtown Longview Community Tree Lighting
Heritage Plaza - downtown Longview - Saturday 4 - 7
The City of Longview will be lighting the city's 23.5' Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza! There will be pictures with Santa, music, carriage rides, a petting zoo, a snow play area, food trucks, and vendors. Although there is no admission charge, some activities will require a charge.
Pet Pictures With Santa - Tyler
Peltier Subaru - SSW Loop 323 - Saturday 10 - 4
It doesn't matter if you've been naughty or nice. Santa Paws is coming to town and wants to take your picture for a very small price. Get an early start on your photo Christmas cards and ornaments and support the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.
East Texas Christmas Light Parks - East Texas
Some East Texas Christmas light parks are now open for you to experience this weekend to beat the holiday backup as Thanksgiving and Christmas get closer!
Light Up East Texas
If you choose to skip out on these events and decorate the outside of your home, don't forget once you get it complete to snap a pic of it and send it in because you could win a $500 Visa gift card for your hard work!