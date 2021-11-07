These Are The 21 Businesses Jacksonville Residents Want The Most

While Jacksonville maybe known for having the World's Largest Bowl Of Salsa and its annual tomato fest, residents there want the city to be known for so much more.

In the current times we live in, if folks have a question that needs answers in their community, they turn to Facebook groups like Jacksonville, TX - Our Town to have discussions about things they want done in their city or to just complain about what's going on in town.

A member of the group recently asked the following question:

Jamien Green

That simple question would probably garner crickets on anyone else's page but Jacksonville folks came through and slammed the post with over 300 comments on what they want to see and what kind of businesses are needed in the city.

While some folks listed new stores and entertainment options, others pointed out the city has other issues that it needs to address before attempting to try to lure new businesses to the area. One of the most frequently responses were "clothing stores" which makes one think "Damn, everyone in Jacksonville naked or something?". I'm joking folks.

So we perused through some of the comments and found that these are the 20 businesses we saw being demanded the most by Jacksonville residents on Facebook. Let us know what you think and do you agree with this list or should the city be focused on other things first before going after this "wish list".

The Jacksonville Wish List: 21 Businesses Residents Want The Most A recent post in Facebook Local group asked residents want they desire most in the city and here's the most popular answers.

