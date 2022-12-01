Here’s A List Of 10 Popular Christmas Tree Farms In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

There's no need to buy and burn one of those pine-scented candles in your home to get you in the mood for Christmas, all you need is a fresh-cut tree from a local Christmas tree farm!

I have always wanted to but never have gone to a Christmas tree farm to harvest my very own Christmas tree. As a child, we sometimes used our artificial tree, but we went through a period of time when we went to the Christmas tree lot to pick out our tree, and a couple of times we got to choose one that was flocked with that white snow-like material.

Using an artificial tree or a real one is a personal choice and each has a list of pros and cons. However, having a 'real tree' as the Christmas tree is a family tradition for a lot of East Texans. Real trees can be purchased at a variety of locations - a Christmas tree lot on the corner or from the big box hardware or retailer or the grocery or convenience store sometimes, but often times you can't really see the condition of the tree because it's all wrapped up in netting. There is another way to get a real tree and that is from a local tree farm.

When you get a tree from a real farm you can see exactly what the tree looks like. Its height, shape and density - are just a few things that are important when it comes to picking out the right tree for you. Plus, you know that the tree was freshly cut and wasn't cut down weeks ago and shipped in on a truck.

East Texas Christmas Tree Farms

There are several Christmas tree farms located throughout East Texas where you can walk through the 'Christmas Tree Forest', select your perfect tree and cut the perfect one for your home.

Tyler - Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm

Kilgore - Danville Farms

Lindale - C and C Christmas Tree Farm

Athens - Howdy Acres Christmas Trees

Canton - Yesterland Farm

Beckville - Merket Christmas Tree Farm

DeBerry - Panola Orchard & Gardens

Mt. Enterprise - Dadda G's Christmas Trees

Center - Dellinger's Christmas Trees

Pollock - Naron Farm

Remember to properly care for that tree - keep the trunk of the tree in water and keep it away from your fireplace.

