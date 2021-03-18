Lucky Larry’s Attempt At Predicting The Winner Of The Bracket

Get our free mobile app

I will be up front and honest with you, I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT COLLEGE BASKETBALL, but predicting the winners of the bracket is a fun exercise in guessing!

For the past few years, our company has given us the opportunity to participate in a staff bracket challenge in conjunction with the upcoming NCAA Men's Division 1 basketball tournament. Just like all the bracket challenges out there, our company puts one together for us to participate in where we're playing against other employees from around the nation. In the past I've done pretty good at predicting the winners when compared to my co-workers here in East Texas, but when you look at the national picture from our company, I didn't do so well.

Now that the tournament is on for 2021, I'm trying my luck again this year. I made my predictions and as long as Gonzaga, Alabama, Ohio State and Illinois make it to the Final Four and Gonzaga pulls out the win, I'll do pretty well! Check out my bracket below.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

We didn't get to participate in a bracket challenge last year because that's when the pandemic really exploded and everything was either closing or being cancelled. I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of interest in this college basketball tournament this year, because it'll bring back a sense of normalcy to our lives.

While there is an upside to the challenge, our sense of competitiveness, comradery and healthy rivalry, there's also a downside to it too, a side that impacts the business world. According to a survey from 2019, the business world lost nearly $13.3 billion in productivity costs. The research found that 48% of workers would spend about six hours of work time committed to March Madness.

Now, I don't believe I'll be spending six hours talking to my co-workers about the tournament, but I will share with you how my bracket holds up throughout the tournament. I just hope I've got a winning bracket and there's a lot of green and little red on it again this year!

