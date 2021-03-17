Here’s How to Get Free Food from Wendy’s with No Strings Attached

I used to live by a simple motto: "If it's free, it's for me!"

Working in radio, I find that the most common question asked of me when I'm on a remote broadcast is, "Whatcha got for free?" I usually reply with, "Depends on how much money ya got." That usually confuses the person I'm talking to, and as we look at each other oddly for a long second, I crack a smile and say, "Ah, I'm just kidding. Everything's for free, so take whatcha want." Then we both start laughing.

In a world that seems like there is nothing for free, Wendy's is here to show you that there is a such thing as free, no strings attached.

Wendy’s is an official sponsor of the NCAA, and with the return of March Madness, they're celebrating by offering free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits during breakfast hours. (6:30 AM - 10:30 AM)

Get our free mobile app

When I say free, I mean FREE. You just roll up from Thursday through Saturday at any participating Wendy's location and ask for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours. No purchase necessary, no apps to download, no hoops to jump through at all. Just ask and ye shall receive.

U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, Carl Loredo, says, “As a NCAA sponsor and the Official Breakfast of March Madness, we share the excitement for the return of the biggest basketball event of the year and are living out our sponsorship name by kicking off the tournament with a delicious Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit deal nationwide.”

The free biscuit is a pretty good deal, but Wendy’s is also offering $0 delivery frees from Uber Eats when you purchase $10 or more. That deal is good during March Madness, running March 14 through April 6.