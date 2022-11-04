Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”

Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.

“I think I read somewhere in the Good Book, says He's everywhere / Up in this tree with the wind and the leaves, yeah, it all seems so clear / When your phone's in the truck, and you're camoed up, and your mind's just running free / It might look like hunting, but it's way more than that to me,” Bryan contemplates in the opening verse, before continuing his earnest declaration in the chorus.

“I do my prayin' in a deer stand / On my back forty church / Thinkin' about life on a cold sunrise / Yeah, that's my heaven on Earth / Me and God in a cornfield / Gotta think He understands / I might miss a Sunday from time to time / But I get there when I can / We're all good in these woods / 'Cause here I am, prayin' in a deer stand,” the proud Georgia native and believer proclaims in the anthemic chorus.

“Prayin’ in a Deer Stand” is the latest release from Bryan and follows his current radio single, “Country On,” which is currently No. 8 and rising on the Mediabase Country chart. The superstar’s most recent studio album was 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Released via his longtime label, Capitol Nashville, the LP spawned the singles “Down to One,” “Knockin’ Boots,” “One Margarita” and “What She Wants Tonight.” Later in 2021, the project received a deluxe treatment and included two more singles, “Waves” and “Up.”

The American Idol judge is co-set to host the 56th Annual CMA Awards with Peyton Manning. Fans can catch the show live on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 8PM ET on ABC.

