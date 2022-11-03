Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

I used to be an OTR truck driver and among professional drivers its a known fact that if you get sleepy, you should pull over IMMEDIATELY at a safe location and get some shut eye. But one thing you had to look out for was the laws in the state that you were in because in some states, sleeping in your vehicle is actually ILLEGAL.

Now when it comes to folks who just drive regular cars and don't have a CDL, the rules are of course different but the same thing applies in terms of the LAW of the state you're in. You would think pulling over for a nap wouldn't be a problem but it is in some places so we decided to check to see if sleeping in your car was ILLEGAL in Texas thanks to the folks at LegalProX

Is There A Law In Texas That Makes It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car?

I'm not even going to hold you for suspense: The answer is NO. It's perfectly LEGAL for you to sleep in your car in Texas. BUT there are certain conditions where sleeping in your car could land you in trouble in the Lone Star state so you might want to pay attention to these so you don't get in trouble.

You Could Be Charged With Drunk Driving...

You shouldn't be drinking and driving anyway but let's just say you HAPPEN to take a nap and a cop pulls up to check on you? If you're found drunk even in a parked car sleeping you could still get hit with a drunk driving charge just so you know. Its best to Uber it or walk it off.

Certain Parking Lots Are A No-Go Too...

Let's say you wanted to take a nap in your car after doing some shopping at the local Wal-Mart? Guess what: It's ILLEGAL. Store parking lots are private property and the store owner can press charges on you for trespassing on private property but in most cases, you would think they would leave you alone, but its best to move somewhere else instead of risking it.

If You're On A Road Trip, THESE Are The States Where It's ILLEGAL.

Every state's law is different so don't leave here thinking you'll be alright to go to sleep in your car on the side of the road just ANYWHERE. The following states have laws that make it ILLEGAL to sleep in your car:

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

If you find yourself getting tired in one of these states, keep the energy drinks and hotel reservations on standby.

