Look Inside Beyonce’s Childhood Home In Houston, TX

If you know anything about Beyonce, she's gonna rep TEXAS.

Her current album "Renaissance" continues to get burn all across the charts including right here on Kiss-FM with her latest smash hit "Cuff It" and there's rumors that she may put in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders NFL Team with husband Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

She's without a doubt one of the biggest stars in the world and according to our analytics, yall enjoy looking inside the homes of stars even if they lived there for just a little while. So, we take you inside one of the childhood homes of Beyonce.

The Home Is Located In Houston's Riverside Terrace Neighborhood.

This brick home was built in 1946 and according to the realtor who sold the home, Beyonce's parents, Matthew and Tina Knowles, purchased the home in 1982 when The soon to be Queen B was still a baby.

The House Went Up For Sale A Few Years Ago And Was Sold In 2019.

The three bedroom and three bath home featured almost 3,000 square feet of living space with original hardwood floors, granite & stainless-steel kitchen, Living Room with fireplace, Master Retreat with "stage" bed platform & spiral staircase to a third-floor loft. The asking price was $500,000 but the home sold for a little less than that after being on the market for 123 days according to the real estate listing on its website.

The house is described as having been featured on MTV and BET, close to local sports venues, and having never flooded.

The Knowles Family moved out of the house sometime before Beyonce's sister Solange was born in 1986 so they weren't there very long but its still considered an iconic landmark to music lovers and "The Bey Hive" so let's take a look inside shall we?

