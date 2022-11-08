A Luke Bryan fan jumped on stage during his show in Florida over the weekend, and security pounced up to whisk him away. They didn't get the chance.

The "Country On" singer and host of the 2022 CMA Awards played MidFlorida Amphitheater in Tampa on Saturday (Nov. 5). As he sang "That's My Kind of Night," a shirtless man jumped up to join him. Typically that's a short-lived cameo, with security taking care of business in ways that can be violent.

One guard tried to move the unknown party-crasher along, but Bryan said no, let him stay. See for yourself:

Bryan fills in a few blanks that change the story that's going viral on social media.

"It was not planned out," Bryan tells Taste of Country Nights ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville.

It wasn't planned ahead of time, but the man was invited.

"The guy was down there dancing, and I told him to get up on stage," he adds. "The security did not see me tell him to get up on stage, and I cleared it with one security guard and he gets up and the other one — they were about to roll that guy."

"With Bryan's blessing, the half-naked fan was able to get a little wild, shaking his backside at the crowd and jumping up and down as the music moved him. He even tried a Luke Bryan-esque hip shake that's ... something!

This move is something longtime fans of Bryan's have seen before. Years ago, he remembers, he used to invite men onstage to dance during "Country Girl." Since it was the end of the tour and since it'd been awhile, he decided to try again. It almost went very wrong.

"I diffused the situation and he was pretty funny," Bryan admits.

Look for Bryan and Peyton Manning to co-host the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.