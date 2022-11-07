If You Love To Play With Big Floppy Ears, Mr. Harvey Has Them

Get our free mobile app

One of the cutest characteristics of a Beagle is its long, soft, floppy ears. Some people have a fetish for a dog with long floppy ears. They could just sit there and pet and rub on them for days. In addition, Beagles have got the cutest bark too.

Beagles are great hunting dogs, but let's face it, a domesticated Beagle like Mr. Harvey isn't going to be doing much hunting these days. About the only hunting, he's going to do is hunting for his food bowl, your lap, and some companionship! Mr. Harvey is a three-year-old Beagle mix that is currently available for adoption at The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People, says that Mr. Harvey is a sweet guy. He would make a great addition to any fun-loving family.

Harvey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Cash call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

