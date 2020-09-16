Luke Combs Is 2020’s ACM Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs' star keeps skyrocketing: He's now the 2020 ACM Male Artist of the Year.

Nominated against Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, Combs earned the honor on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), after performing at the Bluebird Cafe and accepting the trophy for Album of the Year. Instead of accepting the award in front of a large crowd, he was at a microphone stand in a nearly empty room.

"This is a lot to process right now. I just can't believe this," Combs started. "I just want to thank everybody in my life," he added, shouting out his wife, his team and his fans.

The 2020 ACM Awards occurred Wednesday night after being postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual ceremony, first scheduled for April in Las Vegas, Nev., was later moved to Music City, for the first time, and is taking place at the Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium in addition to the Bluebird Cafe.

Combs entered the night nominated for Entertainer of the Year in addition to Male Artist and Album of the Year.