Luke Combs has announced the cities and dates for several stadium gigs that he'll undertake in 2022 as part of a massive international tour.

The newly-crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year is set to embark on his first-ever headlining stadium dates in 2022, announcing shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on May 21, Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 4 and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30 in a press release on Friday morning (Nov. 12), along with a slate of other dates for 2021 and 2022.

Combs' tour dates will commence on Nov. 16, 2021, with a show in New Orleans, and the tour will take in performances in the U.K. and Canada before wrapping up on July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will accompany Combs as support acts on various dates of the upcoming tour.

There will be a pre-sale for tickets to the newly announced beginning Wednesday (Nov. 17) at 4PM local time via Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Members of Combs' official fan club, the Bootleggers, will receive early access through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale that begins on Wednesday (Nov. 17) at 10AM local time, while American Express Card Members will be able to buy tickets to the upcoming dates beginning Thursday (Nov. 18) at 10AM in a pre-sale that runs through Thursday (Nov. 18) at 10PM local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 19) at 10AM local time.

News of the new dates comes just two days after Combs pulled off a major career victory at the 2021 CMA Awards, where he won the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year. He debuted a new song titled "Doin' This" during the broadcast, releasing it immediately afterward.

“This song means a lot to me personally," Combs shares. "Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that’s 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band. It really doesn’t matter where we’re playing or how many people we're playing for because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music.”

See Luke Combs' upcoming tour dates below.

Luke Combs' 2021 and 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov. 16 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 20 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Nov. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Dec. 3 — Boston, Mass.@ TD Garden

Dec. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 11, 2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro

March 12, 2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ C2C Festival at 3Arena

March 13, 2022 — London, England @ C2C Festival at The O2

March 20, 2022 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 21, 2022 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 24, 2022 — Ottawa, Ont @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 26, 2022 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 28, 2022 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

March 30, 2022 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

March 31, 2022 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

May 21, 2022 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 4, 2022 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 7, 2022 — Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2022 — Ottawa, Ont. @ RBC Bluesfest

July 23, 2022 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30, 2022 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

BOLD: On-sale next Friday, November 19, at 10AM local time