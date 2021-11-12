A Tyler Group Will Host an Enormous Recycling Event This Weekend

This is THE weekend to cross "recycle" off of your to-do list. You'll be able to drop off everything from magazines and newspapers to glass and batteries at a huge Tyler event on Saturday.

Keep Tyler Beautiful is planning a huge community collection event at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center (418 N. Bois D’Arc Avenue) on Saturday, November 13 to celebrate America Recycles Day.

The City of Tyler says on its website that America Recycles Day is a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful, and the goal is to encourage recycling and make it easy to do.

The city says Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will be there to offer special services. Ark-La-Tex Shredding will offer free personal document shredding and Interstate Batteries will have collection boxes set up for different types of batteries.

Acceptable items to bring to the collection center, according to the City of Tyler:

newspapers, magazines, phonebooks

junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback, and hardback books

#1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs, and detergent bottles

cardboard of any type, aluminum cans, tin cans

cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers

green, brown, and clear glass bottles and jars

metal (copper, aluminum, brass, steel)

motor oil/hydraulic fluid and anti-freeze

This will be the perfect weekend to do something about that stack of cardboard boxes that gets a little taller each time an online shopping order comes in. Oh, and cell phone batteries! If you have a drawer full of outdated phone batteries and accessories, this is a prime opportunity to do something about it.

Saturday's recycling event runs from 8 am to Noon.

